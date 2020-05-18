-
Brexit: UK minority parties write letter in support of extension as talks stall - 9 hours ago
-
Ireland: Country enters phase 1 of 5-step plan to lift restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
Europeans enjoy weekend sun as lockdown ease, but risks remain - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90% - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England’s primary schools reopening plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 10 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Ghost football’ and online events as Europe adapts to life without a vaccine - 10 hours ago
-
Brazil’s president pushes for end to lockdown - 10 hours ago
-
India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 - 11 hours ago
-
Healthcare workers turn their backs on Belgium’s prime minister - 21 hours ago
-
Rami Makhlouf rejects gov’t demand he step down from Syriatel - 23 hours ago
Coronavirus: England’s primary schools reopening plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
It’s Monday 18th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
The row over plans to reopen England’s primary schools continues to rage – two weeks out from the proposed restart. A study (👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-52701850) suggests children in wealthier households are studying significantly more at home than their poorer counterparts, adding to worries about a growing divide. Universities, meanwhile, have been getting to grips with remote learning. We ask whether a remote teaching model could work long term 👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52647601
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
