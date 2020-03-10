Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus: EU moves to stop ‘ghost flights’ amid COVID-19 turbulence

19 mins ago

Coronavirus has already caused Flybe to collapse and Norwegian Airlines to cancel 3,000 flights.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/10/coronavirus-eu-moves-to-stop-ghost-flights-amid-covid-19-turbulence

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment