Coronavirus: Eurogroup relaunches talks on divisive economic aid

Finance ministers from the 19 members of the eurozone are re-launching their contentious discussions over how to protect the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The debate has largely pitted Germany and the Netherlands against France, Italy, and Spain – with some warning that a failure to act could threaten the bloc’s future.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en