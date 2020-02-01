Coronavirus evacuees go from lockdown in China to quarantine at home | DW News

More countries are confirming cases of the new coronavirus that has infected almost twelve thousand people in China – and killed 259. Those countries include Sweden, Russia – and the UK. Several countries have restricted travel to and from China in an effort to curb the outbreak. Many governments are also evacuating their citizens – including Sri Lanka, Indonesia – and Germany. A military plane bringing more than 100 people home from Wuhan is on its way to Frankfurt.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Evacuate #Quarantine