-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus explained: Where it came from and how to stop it | DW News
The 2019 novel coronavirus is a WHO global health emergency. Since it began using the designation in 2005, the World Health Organization has declared global health emergencies only 5 times before. The first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan on New Year’s Eve. Now, over 30,000 people in at least 26 countries have contracted it. The vast majority of confirmed cases are in Mainland China, where the numbers continue to skyrocket, and where more than 600 people have died as a result. Border closings, suspended flights, a city-wide evacuation and quarantine make for scary stuff. So what is it we’re really talking about when we talk about the coronavirus? And what can we do to protect ourselves?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus