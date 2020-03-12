Coronavirus fallout: Cruise industry takes a battering

Stocks for the cruise industry have fallen after the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess ships suffered coronavirus outbreaks, infecting hundreds of passengers around the world.

In Florida, where several large cruise companies are based, the elderly and those with existing health conditions are being told not to board.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

