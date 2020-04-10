Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal

European Union leaders have backed a $1 trillion rescue deal for their struggling economies, a move hailed as the most important economic plan in the bloc’s history.

But the EU’s richer countries failed to back the poorer nations’ request to use joint debt to finance the recovery, even as Germany and Spain say they think the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in their countries.

Al Jazeera’s Emma Hayward reports.

