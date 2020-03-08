Coronavirus fears and preparation in Senegal

The Coronavirus continues to spread in Africa with new cases in Senegal, Cameroon and Togo.

At least 45 infections have been confirmed across the continent.

As people panic and pharmacies run out of masks and sanitizer, some are resorting to traditional remedies in hopes of remaining immune to the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal where authorities are trying to contain the outbreak.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Senegal #Coronavirus #AljazeeraEnglish