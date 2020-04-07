-
Coronavirus fight: New York state’s cases may be levelling off
New York state reported fewer than 600 coronavirus deaths on Sunday and Monday, leading its Governor Andrew Cuomo to say that there are signs that the curve is beginning to plateau.
The US has reported 1,150 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number to nearly 11,000 and New York state has had the most cases of the virus in the country.
But Cuomo warned that the healthcare system is near breaking point.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
