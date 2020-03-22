Coronavirus: Follow virus advice or ‘tougher measures’ likely, says PM @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Boris Johnson has warned “tougher measures” could be introduced if people do not take the government’s coronavirus advice seriously.

The PM thanked people for making sacrifices but said people must follow social distancing guidance.

“If you don’t do it responsibly… we will have to bring forward further measures,” he said.

It comes as the NHS in England has identified 1.5 million of the most at-risk people who should now stay at home for 12 weeks.

The PM told those people to “shield” themselves, adding it “will do more than any other single measure that we are setting out to save life”.

BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update | BBC

