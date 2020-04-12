-
Coronavirus forces Christians to rethink Easter | DW News
The Pope has broken with centuries of tradition and live streamed his Easter Sunday Mass for the first time, as the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate the holiday under cornonavirus lockdown. He spoke to a small audience in St Peter’s Basilica instead of the hundreds of thousands who normally gather in the square. Pope Francis devoted his traditional Urbi et Orbi message to what he called this year’s “Easter of solitude,” and called for global solidarity. It’s not just the Pope for whom the coronavirus has forced a dramatic rethink of Easter celebrations, but for Christians of all denominations all around the world.
