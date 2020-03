Coronavirus: FRANCE 24 speaks to Africa’s leading virologist

There are now over 3,000 cases of the coronavirus across Africa. Forty-six of the continent’s 54 countries have cases of the virus. Eye on Africa brings you an exclusive interview with one of Africa’s leading virologists, Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, now in charge of his country’s response to COVID-19.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en