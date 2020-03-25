Coronavirus – France: charity initiative aims to make up for mask shortfall

French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on March 21 that the government ordered “250 million masks” to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in France. While hospitals wait for them to arrive, a charity in Lisieux, “Graines d’idées”, is trying to make up the shortfall. France 24’s reporter Julie Dungelhoeff met the people behind this initiative.

France 24’s reporter Julie

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en