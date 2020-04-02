Coronavirus – France: volunteers try to help migrants amid the pandemic

In the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, hundreds of migrants have been evacuated from a camp to reduce the risk of Covid-19 contamination. But there are still several hundreds, perhaps even thousands of others on the streets. So every night, volunteers walk around the area to find them, and to try to help them. Story by Armelle Caux, Éléonore Vanel and Nadia Massih.

