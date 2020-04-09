Coronavirus-free community: early preventive measures keep elderly safe in Spanish town

In Spain, relief that the coronavirus might be under control was short-lived. However, one village in the north east has cause to celebrate.

Decisive measures early on in the pandemic have kept Cedrillas virus free, protecting the elderly population there. Laura Llach tells us more.

