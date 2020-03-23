Coronavirus: German Chancellor Merkel self-quarantines, announces further restrictions | DW News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into home quarantine after a doctor who treated her was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Friday, Merkel, who is 65, was vaccinated against a different virus by the doctor, who later tested positive for Covid-19. Merkel’s spokesman says she will now undergo daily testing. Her last act before going into quarantine was to announce sweeping restrictions on freedom of movement and social interaction.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate