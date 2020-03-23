Coronavirus: German Chancellor Merkel self-quarantines, announces further restrictions | DW News

Share
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into home quarantine after a doctor who treated her was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Friday, Merkel, who is 65, was vaccinated against a different virus by the doctor, who later tested positive for Covid-19. Merkel’s spokesman says she will now undergo daily testing. Her last act before going into quarantine was to announce sweeping restrictions on freedom of movement and social interaction.
