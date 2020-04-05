Coronavirus Germany: Life on partial lockdown | DW News

The economic impact of the pandemic is being felt around the world – and its people with lower incomes who are being hit hardest. In Germany, the government has agreed on an unprecedented aid package to mitigate that impact. Even so, many people have been left struggling.

One of the most challenging issues is boredom and trying to keep a positive attitude. Add young kids to the mix, and you’ve got a situation that’s challenging even the most patient of parents.

Religious leaders are re-thinking the way they communicate with their congregations, since church services can no longer be held. Additionally, many older people are suffering from loneliness, as a result of self-isolation. One pastor in Cologne, Germany, is staying in touch with her parishioners, despite social distancing.

