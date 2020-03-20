-
Coronavirus global death toll surpasses 10,000 +++ California on lockdown | DW News
More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest figures. The majority of those deaths are no longer in China, where the virus was first detected, but in Italy. Almost 3,500 people have now died from the virus there and infections in the country have surged past 41,000.
Across the globe, California has now imposed a state-wide lockdown. The announcement in California follows an extraordinary alert from the US State Department. Americans have been told not to travel out of the country under any circumstances. Citizens abroad should return to the US immediately unless they plan to remain overseas.
Other corona-related developments around the world:
– Austria is extending stringent restrictions on movement until April 13. The country has reported more than 2,200 cases and six deaths.
– Ukraine expects to receive ten million coronavirus tests from China in the next two days. The shipment will also include masks, disinfectant and ventilators.
– Hard-hit Iran has appealed for international pressure to bring an immediate end to US sanctions so it can import medicine and equipment desperately needed to fight the pandemic.
– US President Trump has cancelled plans to host the G7 summit in June. Instead, he plans to meet with leaders from the world’s wealthy democracies via video-conference.
