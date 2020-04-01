Coronavirus: Good for the environment? | Covid-19 Special

Animals have begun reclaiming the empty streets and without us humans in the way nature is thriving. The lockdowns have caused nitrogen dioxyde pollution levels to dive in Italy and China. From a climate perspective, the coronavirus pandemic is not entirely negative. the hastily implemented measures drastically cut emisssions – measures that otherwise would have taken years to come into effect. Can the corona crisis help our planet to breathe again?

