Coronavirus has spread to China’s 31 provinces

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 170 people and infected thousands across mainland China, has now spread to every one of the country’s 31 provinces.

The World Health Organization is preparing to hold another urgent meeting later on Thursday, to decide whether the outbreak should be considered a global emergency.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay from Hong Kong and Scott Heidler from Beijing have more on the story.

