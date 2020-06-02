Coronavirus: Higher risk of dying for BAME, PHE report – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?

The daily press conference was held by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was joined by Prof John Newton, who leads the UK’s testing programme.

Here’s what they told us:

In order of significance, demographic factors which affects people’s susceptibility to coronavirus include: Age, sex, living in a city, and ethnic background. The government is looking at how to close these gaps, with work led by the equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch

Other health inequalities, linked to occupation, income and deprivation, also apply and may partially explain the effect of ethnicity

Each day, just over 40,000 antibody tests, which can tell whether someone has previously had the virus, are being administered to NHS and care staff. The government wants to roll them out to the public but Mr Hancock stressed that we do not yet know whether antibodies convey significant immunity

After criticism from the statistics watchdog, the government committed to working with the watchdog to publish its statistics in the best way

If someone tests negative while isolating due to an instruction from a contract tracer, they must still complete the isolation period. This is because it is possible to test negative while incubating the virus

People from ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus, a report by Public Health England says. Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/2BjPfF0

