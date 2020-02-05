Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Since the coronavirus outbreak started, the number of visitors from China travelling to Thailand has plummeted, hitting its tourism-dependant economy badly.

China accounts for the bulk of Thailand’s visitors and Chinese tour groups have been banned from going overseas to halt the virus’ spread.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports from Bangkok on the Thais working in the tourism sector who are bearing the brunt.

