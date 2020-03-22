Coronavirus: Hong Kong braces for ‘scary’ second wave | DW News

Fears are growing in Hong Kong of a second wave of coronavirus. The territory had been successful in containing the first outbreak but new cases have spiked in recent days. On Friday the territory reported a record jump in confirmed cases as thousands returned home from overseas. Authorities fear the influx of people could lead to a community outbreak and paralyze the city’s medical system. Hong Kong now has more than 270 cases.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle