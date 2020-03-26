Share
Coronavirus: how bad could the situation get for migrants in overcrowded camps?

42 mins ago

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fears grow for migrants in overcrowded camps. ‘The situation is already really bad’, Hakan Bilgin, Turkey/Syria coordinator at Médecins du Monde says.

