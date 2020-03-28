Coronavirus: How can we improve NHS support? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2vveXnu

First broadcast on 26 March 2020.

“I’m a local GP and, unfortunately, I’ve been having to self isolate for the past week and a half. I’ve not been able to get remote access to be able to work from home. There’s been no testing for NHS staff and my colleagues on the front line have had to go and buy their own scrubs and eye equipment from DIY stores because the personal protective equipment has not been adequate. I would have thought that these would have been problems that could have been anticipated and dealt with in advance. I would like to know what specific problems people expect the NHS to have in the next few weeks and months and what they think can be done in advance to sort them out.”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate with questions from West London and live social media reaction, live at 8:05pm on BBC 1. On the panel: Robert Jenrick MP, secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Conservative; Emily Thornberry MP, shadow foreign secretary, Labour; Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the medical journal The Lancet; and Humphrey Cobbold, chief executive officer of PureGym, the UK’s leading gym provider.

Question Time | 26.3.20 | BBC

#BBC #BBCQuestionTime #BBCiPlayer #Coronavirus

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.