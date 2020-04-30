Coronavirus: How contagious are Children and how sick can they get? | COVID-19 Special

Experts are divided as to how much of a risk coronavirus poses to kids. Or whether they are even able to spread the virus. It’s also unclear why children either have no symptoms or very mild ones. So far, studies have come to varying conclusions. Are kids safe from the virus? Or are they at risk?

