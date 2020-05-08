Coronavirus: ‘How did UK government let 30,000 death toll happen?’ | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from West London, with audience questions from Newcastle and from social media. On the panel: George Eustice MP, secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Conservative; Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, shadow home secretary, Labour; Juergen Maier, industrialist and former chief executive of Siemans UK; Chris Hopson, chief executive, NHS Providers; and Afua Hirsch, writer, broadcaster, and author of a book on British identity – Brit(ish): on Race, Identity and Belonging.

Question Time | 07.05.20 | BBC

#BBC #BBCQuestionTime #BBCiPlayer #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.