Coronavirus: How is the EU preparing for an outbreak. and why screening may be futile

Six people are now known to have died from the coronavirus. Health authorities worldwide are scrambling to come up with a response.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/21/coronavirus-is-the-eu-prepared-for-an-outbreak

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live