Coronavirus: How tests and therapies fight the pandemic | Covid-19 Special
Researchers around the world are working feverishly to develop a coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible. But what about a treatment against Covid-19? Can existing cancer or Ebola drugs be used in the fight against the respiratory disease? Is mass testing the solution we should aim for? Or rather try to meticulously follow infection chains? How can we stop the spread of the coronavirus Sars- CoV-2 effectively? Questions that scientists and government officials have been struggling with since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
