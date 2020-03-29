Coronavirus: How to get through self-isolation | #InThisTogether

Many of us are starting to feel stir-crazy self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis. But imagine being cooped up for a year and a half! Romain Charles from the European Space Agency was, and he can tell us a thing or two about how to deal with cabin fever.

