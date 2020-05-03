Coronavirus Hungary: Orban government muzzles journalists | DW News

Rights groups fear that emergency legislation enacted in Hungary to strengthen the power of Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the coronavirus pandemic will be used to muzzle journalists working for the few independent media organizations left in the country as they try to report on COVID-19. As DW’s Fanny Facsar reports, people already feel intimidated.

