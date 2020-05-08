Coronavirus in Africa: Calm before the storm?

So far, the coronavirus outbreak in Africa has been much more limited than elsewhere. While concerns remain that fragile healthcare systems make the continent particularly vulnerable, Africa is still far behind Europe and North America when it comes to the intensity of the crisis. The World Health Organization has held a media briefing on the pandemic and how it’s impacting the African continent. In this show, we speak to Dr. Michel Yao, Program Manager for Emergency Response in Africa at the WHO. He was a participant at the event.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en