-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus in Africa: How prepared is the continent? | Covid-19 Special
After originating in Asia, reaching Europe and Northern America, Covid-19 is now quickly spreading across the African continent. The number of confirmed cases in Africa shot past the 2,000 mark on Wednesday, but the true number of cases is mostly unknown as mass testing has not been rolled out. The majority of the continent’s 54 countries have registered infections. Ivory Coast and Senegal have both made declared states of emergency, and South Africa will begin a lockdown starting Thursday. Over the weekend, the Democratic Republic of Congo registered its first death. Now the country closed its borders and declared a state of emergency. President Felix Chizzy-kedi says the country is “at war with an invisible adversary”.
In this Covid-19 special we’re looking at how African countries are preparing for the upcoming challenge on their already vulnerable healthcare systems.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Africa