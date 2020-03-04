Share
Coronavirus in China: Reported cases continue to fall

35 mins ago

As countries grapple with coronavirus infections, it seems to be slowing in China where the illness is believed to have originated.
The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases outside of China is now 15 times higher than those reported within.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

