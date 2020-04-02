Coronavirus in Europe: EU chief proposes economic recovery plan +++ Refugee camps in danger

More than half a million people in Europe have now been infected with the coronavirus. European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders have criticized the lack of solidarity and coordination among member states. Now, von der Leyen says the EU will roll out a huge relief program comparable to the US rescue fund for Europe after World War Two.

As countries around the world grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, there are growing calls to address conditions in refugee camps in Europe.

Experts fear that a virus outbreak is imminent in overcrowded camps on Greek islands. Social distancing is impossible and poor hygiene could lead to the virus spreading uncontrollably. One woman in a camp near Athens recently tested positive. Activists say the European Union must do much more to provide safe housing and conditions.

