Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus in Europe: Scramble for face masks and medical supplies sends prices soaring

31 mins ago

Face masks and medical supplies are being sold for two or three times their value as countries scramble to protect their health workers.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/04/15/coronavirus-in-europe-scramble-for-face-masks-and-medical-supplies-sends-prices-soaring

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment