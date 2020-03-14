Coronavirus in France: Prime Minister announces closure of cafes, shops, restaurants and cinemas

France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.

