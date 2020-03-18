Coronavirus in France: Solidarity between neighbours takes on a new meaning

Paris, France – TuesdayIn times of desperate need, solidarity between neighbors takes on new meaning. Fabien, 26 years old, went shopping this morning for his 82 year-old neighbor. . SOT Fabien Cochelin, voisin solidaire: I bought her pasta and sardines so she’ll have something to eat. It’s for a lady who lives across from me, and who doesn’t dare go out because of the coronavirus. Monique Coville lives on the second floor of her building. To avoid any risks, she sends Fabien a basket. UPSOT Fabien Cochelin: I won’t put everything in at once, we’ll do several rounds. A much needed re stocking of supplies for Monique… and the opportunity for a permissible though limpited interaction .Monique Coville 82-year-old Paris resdent: This way, I don’t have to go outside. I take fewer risks. And we can talk for a bit, too! Fabien will run several such errands for Monique..; He’s a member of an association founded by Atanase Périfan which is focused on solidarity between neighbors. Here he distributes flyers to help recruit new volunteers. SOT Athanas Athanas, “Voisins Solidaire” association president: Since the older residents won’t be able to go shopping, can we display this flyer? SOT Woman: Yes.The goal… to encourage those who can to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need. SOT Athanas Perifan, “Voisins Solidaire” association president: I’ve seen notes in buildings everywhere saying ‘I’m ready to help.’ I need them. There’s a growing wave of generosity which is reassuring in such dramatic circumstances. Displays of solidarity that are both reassuring… and could even prove life-saving for some of the French capital’s most vulnerable inhabitants.

