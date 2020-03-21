Coronavirus in Germany: Bavaria on lockdown, is Berlin next? | DW News

So far Germany has held back on introducing a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak. But numerous individual states have been tightening restrictions on public life in an attempt to stop the virus’s spread. Now the states of Saarland and Bavaria have ordered that people be confined to their homes. In Berlin authorities have as yet taken a less stringent approach to public spaces in battling the virus. They’ve only shut down some places like playgrounds. Parks have remained open. But they were much less popular on a mostly sunny day in the German capital. Officials have threatened a much wider crack down should too many people flout the advice to stay mostly indoors.

