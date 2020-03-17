-
Coronavirus in Germany: live from Berlin as government announces shutdown
Ruptly is live from Berlin on Tuesday, March 17, as Germany follows other major European countries in shutting down public life in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, March 15, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced the closure of Germany’s borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxemburg and Denmark. On Monday, March 16, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that limitations will impact not only travel, but also schools, kindergartens, churches, cinemas, public swimming pools, among other public venues.
There are currently more than 4,500 infected persons in Germany, according to the Robert Koch-Institut (RKI).
