Coronavirus in India: The trouble with a nationwide lockdown

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Niranjan Hiranandani, president of the Indian business lobby Assocham, discussed the hastily imposed lockdown in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many Indians had moved to the cities to find work and have now had to return to the countryside by any means possible. Hiranandani told FRANCE 24 there are several problems in a lockdown situation that are more economic than medical. He says it may be hard to lure the migrant workers back to Indian cities once the lockdown ends.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en