Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus in Israel: NGOs grapple with how to help the most vulnerable

10 mins ago

In Israel, NGOs grapple with how to help the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment