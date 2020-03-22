Coronavirus in Israel: Police use spying tech to track patients | DW News

In their efforts to track people infected with or exposed to the coronavirus, some authorities are using measures that invade people’s privacy. Israel has been accused of repurposing technology originally developed to keep tabs on terrorists and using it on ordinary citizens. And not everyone is happy. When does security become spying?

