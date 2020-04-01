-
Coronavirus in Kenya: Probe ordered into shooting of 13-year-old
The family of a 13-year-old is struggling to come to terms with his death after he was killed by police enforcing the new coronavirus curfew. On Monday evening, Yasin Hussein Moyo’s mother told him and his siblings to go upstairs because she had heard gunshots and thought they would be safer there. The children were reportedly on their balcony when they heard more shots and saw the target light from a gun. Yasin was fatally shot. He was buried on Tuesday, and his devastated family is seeking justice.
