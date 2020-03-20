Coronavirus in Latin America: Countries step up restrictions

People in Brazil have protested against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis which they say has been lax.

Across Latin America, many leaders have stepped up to fight its spread, which would devastate their already struggling economies and health systems.

But Mexico has been holding back from imposing tougher measures.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

