Coronavirus in Latin America: Health officials on alert

Health officials across Latin America are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases as the summer holiday season comes to an end.

The continent’s first case was recorded in Brazil on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Chile’s capital Santiago, where preparations for an outbreak are already under way.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #LatinAmerica