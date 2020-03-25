Coronavirus in Mexico: President blamed for slow reaction to outbreak

Mexico has now entered into the second phase of its battle against the coronavirus.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has come under heavy criticism for downplaying the pandemic which has recorded 367 infections.

Many of the country’s working class are the most vulnerable to the virus.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mexico #Coronavirus