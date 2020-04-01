Coronavirus in South Africa: Mass test screenings to be launched amid 21-day lockdown

South Africa has the largest number of coronavirus cases on the African continent. On Tuesday, the figures stood at around 1,343 confirmed incidents of infection and five deaths. The government is sending door-to-door testing teams as it ramps up screenings. A 21-day lockdown started last week, but potential internal transmission in townships is a worry, as many people are already living in cramped conditions and are finding it tough to stick to the rules of long term confinement.

