Coronavirus in Sudan: Food and medical supplies in short supply

26 mins ago

Sudan has only one confirmed death from the coronavirus so far, but many fear they will not be able to afford a doctor if they catch the disease.

The government has announced a state of emergency and closed borders, and food prices are rising as shortages worsen.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.

