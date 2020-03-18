Coronavirus in Sudan: Food and medical supplies in short supply

Sudan has only one confirmed death from the coronavirus so far, but many fear they will not be able to afford a doctor if they catch the disease.

The government has announced a state of emergency and closed borders, and food prices are rising as shortages worsen.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.

