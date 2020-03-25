Coronavirus in Syria: How to deal with Covid-19 in a war zone? | DW News

War-torn Syria is about the one country least able to deal with the coronavirus. But a case was confirmed over the weekend, and Syrians are bracing themselves for a lockdown. A full-blown outbreak would have severe consequences because a decade of civil war has devastated the country’s healthcare system.

